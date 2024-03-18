Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $156,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

