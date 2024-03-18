Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $235,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

