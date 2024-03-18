Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $179,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $88.38 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

