Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 166,019 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $231,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average is $477.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

