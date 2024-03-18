Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,604 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $191,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $422.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day moving average of $409.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.