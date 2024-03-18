Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,549 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.56% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $171,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 168,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

