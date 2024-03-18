Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 126,499 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,499 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.47% of Toro worth $147,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.