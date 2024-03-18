Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 9,661 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of KLA worth $164,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.99. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

