Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $256,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,634,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

