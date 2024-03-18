North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
