Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.94 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

