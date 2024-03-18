NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

