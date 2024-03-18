NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

