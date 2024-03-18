NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 11.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

