NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.94 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

