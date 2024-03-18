Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

