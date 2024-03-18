Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 3.2 %

OTV2 opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £939.40 million, a PE ratio of -321.05 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.94. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.97).

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

