Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 3.2 %
OTV2 opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £939.40 million, a PE ratio of -321.05 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.94. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.97).
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.