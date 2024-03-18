OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.