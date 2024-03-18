PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.25 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

