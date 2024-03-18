PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to Buy at New Street Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. New Street Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

