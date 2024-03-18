PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $189,180.00 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAR opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 583.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $4,368,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.