Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,057,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

