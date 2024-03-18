Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGRE

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

PGRE opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.