Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

