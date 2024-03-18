Paula Russell Sells 3,765 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OC opened at $159.79 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 52,116 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

