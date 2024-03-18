Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $207.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paylocity by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

