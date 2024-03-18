PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

