Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr Sells 1,600 Shares

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $153.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.53 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

