Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr Sells 1,600 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $153.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.53 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

