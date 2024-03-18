Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Position Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

