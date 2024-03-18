PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PHX Minerals pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Repsol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Repsol 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.33%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Repsol.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $44.46 million 2.57 $9.16 million $0.39 7.82 Repsol $63.35 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $2.64 6.20

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 31.31% 6.78% 5.16% Repsol 5.41% 17.37% 8.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Repsol on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

