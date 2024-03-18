PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PWFL. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

