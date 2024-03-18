Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $61.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

PDS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 117.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 41.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

