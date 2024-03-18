Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,575 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.99% of Prothena worth $103,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $26.07 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

