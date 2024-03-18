Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.76 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

