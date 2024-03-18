Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of NVR worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,565.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,375.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,624.47. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7,840.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

