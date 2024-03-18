Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

WPM stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

