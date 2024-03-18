Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,723 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

