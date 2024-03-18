Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $242.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $245.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

