Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,618 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

