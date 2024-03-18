Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 100,702 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,702 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,159,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.10 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

