Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 119,907 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,907 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

