Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 20,111 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Shake Shack worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

