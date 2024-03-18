Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,270 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Progress Software worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

