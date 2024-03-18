Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 40,412 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.