Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 68,791 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,791 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 195.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.73 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO E Allen Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

