Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,634 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $196.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

