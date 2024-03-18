Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) SVP Sells $308,064.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.