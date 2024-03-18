Purus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

