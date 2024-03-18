Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Lifted by Analyst

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.