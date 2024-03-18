Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $93.23 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

